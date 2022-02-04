 | Sat, Feb 05, 2022
Pence rebukes claim he could have overturned 2020 election

'President Trump is wrong,' says his former vice-president, saying he had no right to keep his ex-boss in the White House

February 4, 2022 - 4:24 PM

Vice President Mike Pence reads the final certification of Electoral College votes cast in November's presidential election during a joint session of Congress, after working through the night, at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 7, 2021. (J. Scott Applewhite /Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday directly rebutted Donald Trump’s false claims that Pence somehow could have overturned the results of the 2020 election, saying that the former president was simply “wrong.”

In a speech to a gathering of the conservative Federalist Society in Florida, Pence addressed Trump’s intensifying efforts this week to advance the false narrative that, as vice president, he had the unilateral power to prevent Joe Biden from taking office.

“President Trump is wrong,” Pence said. “I had no right to overturn the election.”

