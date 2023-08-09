 | Wed, Aug 09, 2023
People in Hawaii flee into ocean to escape wildfires in Maui

Wildfires in Hawaii burned multiple structures including a historic town, forcing evacuations and closing schools. Many escaped into the ocean and had to be rescued.

August 9, 2023 - 1:53 PM

Tiki torch traditions light up Hawaii. The historic Lahaina town in Maui is being evacuated because of wildfires. Photo by (Benjamin Myers/TNS)

HONOLULU (AP) — Wildfires in Hawaii fanned by strong winds burned multiple structures in areas including historic Lahaina town, forcing evacuations and closing schools in several communities Wednesday, and rescuers pulled a dozen people escaping smoke and flames from the ocean.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to areas where people went into the ocean to escape the fire and smoky conditions, the County of Maui said in a statement. The Coast Guard tweeted that a crew rescued 12 people from the water off Lahaina.

The county tweeted that multiple roads in Lahaina were closed with a warning: “Do NOT go to Lahaina town.”

