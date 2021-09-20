 | Mon, Sep 20, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Pfizer: COVID vaccine works in young kids

Pfizer says it will seek authorization soon for vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11. With kids back in school, many parents are anxious awaiting vaccinations for younger kids.

By

National News

September 20, 2021 - 8:45 AM

Toribio Cruz, 13, of Detroit looks on in relief as medical assistant Stephanie Yang puts a bandage on his arm where she administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is approved for children age 12 and older and is free across the nation. A similar vaccine clinic for students and staff will be at Iola Middle School and Iola High School on Friday, Aug. 20. (TNS Photo)

Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon — a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.

The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech already is available for anyone 12 and older. But with kids now back in school and the extra-contagious delta variant causing a huge jump in pediatric infections, many parents are anxiously awaiting vaccinations for their younger children.

For elementary school-aged kids, Pfizer tested a much lower dose — a third of the amount that’s in each shot given now. Yet after their second dose, children ages 5 to 11 developed coronavirus-fighting antibody levels just as strong as teenagers and young adults, Dr. Bill Gruber, a Pfizer senior vice president, told The Associated Press. 

Related
August 24, 2021
July 27, 2021
May 25, 2021
May 11, 2021
Most Popular