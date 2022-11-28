Plane hits power lines

 | Tue, Nov 29, 2022
Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said the plane got stuck in the lines about 100 feet above the ground at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

November 28, 2022 - 4:41 PM

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Two people were rescued early Monday more than six hours after their small plane crashed into live power lines, causing widespread outages in Montgomery County, Md.

Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said the plane got stuck in the lines about 100 feet above the ground at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. Responders secured it to the tower at 12:16 a.m. Monday, and the first occupant was removed from the plane at 12:25 a.m. The second occupant was out at 12:36 a.m.

Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C., and passenger Janet Williams, 66, of Marrero, La., suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and hypothermia.

