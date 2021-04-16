 | Sat, Apr 17, 2021
Police: 8 dead in shooting at FedEx facility

A gunman killed eight people before apparently taking his own life during a late-night shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. It was the most recent in a string of shootings across the US after a lull during the pandemic.

National News

April 16, 2021 - 2:24 PM

IMPD spokesperson Genae Cook speaks with a person looking for information on the people inside the FedEx building where 8 people were killed Friday, April 16, 2021. The shooter also took their own life.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before apparently taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said, in the latest in a spate of mass shootings after a relative lull during the pandemic.

Five people were hospitalized after the Thursday night shooting, according to police. One of them had critical injuries, police spokesperson Genae Cook said. Another two people were treated and released at the scene. FedEx said people who worked for the company were among the dead.

A witness said that he was working inside the building when he heard several gunshots in rapid succession.

