Police: Man tried to enter Wisconsin Capitol with gun, assault rifle

A man who was stopped from entering the Wisconsin Capitol with a loaded handgun returned later in the day with an assault rifle, police reported. The man demanded to see Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who was not in the facility at the time.

October 5, 2023 - 2:18 PM

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the virtual Democratic National Convention at the Wisconsin Center on Aug. 19, 2020, in Milwaukee. Photo by Stephen Voss/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man illegally brought a loaded handgun into the Wisconsin Capitol, demanding to see Gov. Tony Evers, and returned at night with an assault rifle after posting bail, police said Thursday.

The man, who was shirtless and had a holstered handgun, approached the governor’s office on the first floor of the Capitol around 2 p.m. Wednesday, state Department of Administration spokesperson Tatyana Warrick said. The 43-year-old man said “he would not leave until he saw Governor Evers” so he could talk about “domestic abuse towards men,” Capitol police said in a bulletin sent to lawmakers and their staffs.

Evers was not in the building at the time, Warrick said.

