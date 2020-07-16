Menu Search Log in

Police video captures distraught Floyd

Officer recordings were viewed by journalists and members of the public but won't be published. The body-camera footage shows George Floyd pleading with officers as they tried to wrestle him into a squad car.

July 16, 2020 - 9:57 AM

Greta McClain and two other artists paint a mural of George Floyd, 46, on the wall of Cup Foods in Minneapolis during a third day of protests following George Floyd's death while in police custody, on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Photo by Jerry Holt/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Body-camera footage made public Wednesday from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest captured a panicked and fearful Floyd pleading with the officers in the minutes before his death, saying “I’m not a bad guy!” as they tried to wrestle him into a squad car.

“I’m not that kind of guy,” Floyd says as he struggles against the officers. “I just had COVID, man, I don’t want to go back to that.” An onlooker pleads with Floyd to stop struggling, saying, “You can’t win!” Floyd replies, “I don’t want to win!”

A few minutes later, with Floyd now facedown on the street, the cameras record his fading voice, still occasionally saying, “I can’t breathe” before he goes still.

