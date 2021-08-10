 | Tue, Aug 10, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Poll: 7 in 10 Americans trust their doctors amid pandemic

While Americans remain split on the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, a vast majority have high trust in what their doctors and other healthcare givers say. A recent poll suggests public health officials should heed what those doctors, nurses and pharmacists recommend, a poll researcher concludes.

By

National News

August 10, 2021 - 10:14 AM

Photo by Adobe Stock Image

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Americans have high trust in doctors, nurses and pharmacists, a new poll finds.

Researchers say that trust could become important in the push to increase COVID-19 vaccinations, as long as unvaccinated people have care providers they know and are open to hearing new information about the vaccines. 

At least 7 in 10 Americans trust doctors, nurses and pharmacists to do what’s right for them and their families either most or all of the time, according to the poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Related
April 13, 2021
March 4, 2021
June 8, 2020
April 25, 2019
Most Popular