Poll: Vaccine hesitancy decreasing, but Republicans still wary

(TNS) — Reluctance to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has been falling sharply among Americans — except for Republicans — but distrust of the medical system remains an obstacle, especially for Black adults, polls during the pandemic show.

Depending on how those survey results are interpreted, the trend bodes well for building herd immunity — or it means too many people are still on the fence about vaccination and need persuading.

“Information they receive in the next few months could determine their decisions,” Harvard University public health researchers conclude in an analysis of 39 national polls conducted between August and February.