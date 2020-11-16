Menu Search Log in

Pope congratulates Biden on winning election

Joe Biden spoke to Pope Francis on Thursday. Biden is just the second Catholic to be elected president in U.S. history.

By

National News

November 16, 2020 - 9:23 AM

President-elect Joe Biden and Pope Francis

It’s not exactly divine intervention, but even the pope considers the U.S. presidential race over.

President-elect Joe Biden, a lifelong Roman Catholic, spoke to Pope Francis on Thursday, despite President Donald Trump refusing to concede. Trump claims — without evidence — that the election was stolen from him through massive but unspecified acts of fraud.

Biden’s transition team said in a statement that the president-elect thanked Francis for “extending blessings and congratulations and noted his appreciation.” He also saluted the pontiff’s “leadership in promoting peace, reconciliation, and the common bonds of humanity around the world.”

