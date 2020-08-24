Postal chief faces uproar over delays

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing a backlash over operational changes that have resulted in mail delays, the nation’s new postmaster general is returning to Congress to testify before a House panel that has sharply criticized him.
The hearing Monday comes after the House approved legislation Saturday to reverse the changes in U.S. Postal Services operations and send $25 billion to shore up the agency ahead of the November election, when a surge in mail-in ballots is expected.
Louis DeJoy testified Friday in the Senate that his “No. 1 priority” is to ensure election mail arrives on time.
