Postmaster admits president’s comments ‘not helpful’

The president's ongoing campaign against the U.S. Postal Service are not helping matters, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified Monday. The agency has become the center of a bitter political clash between Trump and Democrats.

August 25, 2020 - 9:57 AM

U.S. Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies at a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing Monday in Washington, DC. Photo by Tom Brenner / Pool / Getty Images / TNS

WASHINGTON — U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he’s let Donald Trump’s reelection campaign know that the president’s denigration of the Postal Service and voting by mail has been harmful to the agency.

“I have put word around to different people that this is not helpful,” DeJoy, a major Trump donor, said in response to a question at a hearing on mail delays and service cutbacks. “I’ve spoken to people that are friends of mine who are associated with the campaign.”

Trump has called the Postal Service “a joke,” and as DeJoy was testifying before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, the president repeated his unfounded assertion that using mail ballots would open the way for fraud and could delay results of the November election indefinitely.

