 | Fri, Sep 24, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Powell meets a changed economy

Disruptions to the US economy caused by the pandemic appear likely to endure, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said.

By

National News

September 24, 2021 - 3:51 PM

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate on July 17, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Douglas Christian/Zuma Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Restaurant and hotel owners struggling to fill jobs. Supply-chain delays forcing up prices for small businesses. Unemployed Americans unable to find work even with job openings at a record high.

Those and other disruptions to the U.S. economy — consequences of the viral pandemic that erupted 18 months ago — appear likely to endure, a group of business owners and nonprofit executives told Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday.

The business challenges, described during a “Fed Listens” virtual roundtable, underscore the ways that the COVID-19 outbreak and its delta variant are continuing to transform the U.S. economy. Some participants in the event said their business plans were still evolving. Others complained of sluggish sales and fluctuating fortunes after the pandemic eased this summer and then intensified in the past two months.

Related
December 17, 2020
July 30, 2020
June 18, 2020
May 13, 2020
Most Popular