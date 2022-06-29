 | Thu, Jun 30, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Powell: ‘No guarantee’ Fed can tame inflation

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hopes the Fed can achieve a 'soft landing' by raising interest rates just enough to slow the economy without causing a recession or raising the unemployment rate. But that is going to be very difficult, he said.

By

National News

June 29, 2022 - 3:09 PM

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate on July 17, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Douglas Christian/Zuma Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said there’s “no guarantee’’ the central bank can tame runaway inflation without hurting the job market.

Speaking Wednesday at a European Central Bank forum in Sintra, Portugal, Powell repeated his hope that the Fed can achieve a so-called soft landing — raising interest rates just enough to slow the economy and rein in surging consumer prices without causing a recession and sharply raising the unemployment rate.

“We believe we can do that. That is our aim,’’ he said. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said, had made the job more difficult by disrupting commerce and driving up the price of food, energy and chemicals.

Related
June 16, 2022
June 8, 2022
May 2, 2022
April 21, 2022
Most Popular