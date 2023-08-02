 | Wed, Aug 02, 2023
Prepare to flick off your incandescent bulbs for good

New federal energy efficiency regulations went into full effect on Tuesday after years of political wrangling. By now, though, most customers have already started buying the more efficient bulbs.

By

National News

August 2, 2023 - 2:17 PM

Incandescent light bulbs, similar in design to ones Thomas Edison came up with more than a century ago, are not equipped to meet energy efficiency regulations. Photo by PIXABAY.COM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Get ready to say goodbye to the once ubiquitous incandescent light bulb, pioneered by Thomas Edison more than a century ago. You can thank — or blame — new federal energy efficiency regulations that went into full effect Tuesday. Quite possibly without you even noticing.

The Energy Department rules, which date back to the Obama administration, have been whipsawed in the political process for years. Some conservatives and Republican lawmakers long denounced them for interfering with consumer choice and placing undue burdens on business. Under former President Donald Trump, the Energy Department scrapped them in 2019; the Biden administration subsequently revived them.

Yet by the time Aug. 1 rolled around, the critics had gone quiet, possibly because companies and consumers have already started voting for better lighting efficiency with their wallets.

