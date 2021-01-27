President Biden acts to expand COVID-19 vaccine distribution

WASHINGTON (TNS) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will rush additional vaccine doses to states, territories and tribal governments and purchase 200 million more, ramping up its effort to inoculate more Americans, more quickly, as the death toll from COVID-19 continues to rise.

Under the plan, 10 million doses would be distributed each week for the next three weeks, up from the current 8.6 million. Acknowledging that even the increased number of doses is unlikely to meet the vast demand for the vaccine, Biden urged patience and encouraged people to continue to wear masks to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“The brutal truth is, it’s going to take months before we can get the majority of Americans vaccinated,” he said. “In the next few months, masks — not vaccines — are the best defense against COVID-19.”