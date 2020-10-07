President Trump flip-flops on COVID-19 stimulus talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump this morning appeared to backtrack on his decision to halt talks on another rescue effort for the economy.
Trump sent a series of tweets late Tuesday night saying he’s now open to sending out $1,200 payments to Americans, as well as limited programs to prop up the airline industry and small businesses.
It’s a reversal from just hours earlier, when he called an abrupt end to negotiations with Democrats over additional COVID-19 relief, delaying action until after the election despite ominous warnings from his own Federal Reserve chairman about the deteriorating conditions in the economy.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives