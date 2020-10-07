Menu Search Log in

President Trump flip-flops on COVID-19 stimulus talks

A series of tweets first called for an end to negotiations, then the president backtracked and said he's open to some relief.

October 7, 2020 - 9:45 AM

Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press outside the White House on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Sarah Silbiger/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump this morning appeared to backtrack on his decision to halt talks on another rescue effort for the economy.

Trump sent a series of tweets late Tuesday night saying he’s now open to sending out $1,200 payments to Americans, as well as limited programs to prop up the airline industry and small businesses.

It’s a reversal from just hours earlier, when he called an abrupt end to negotiations with Democrats over additional COVID-19 relief, delaying action until after the election despite ominous warnings from his own Federal Reserve chairman about the deteriorating conditions in the economy.

