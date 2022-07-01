 | Fri, Jul 01, 2022
Pressure builds on Biden to turn to executive action despite risks

Executive orders are at best temporary measures — easily reversed by the next president or overturned in court — and frequently ineffectual.

By

National News

July 1, 2022 - 3:18 PM

President Joe Biden, center, reacts after signing an Executive Order Advancing Equality for LGBTQI+ Individuals during a reception at the White House June 15. AFP/GETTY IMAGES/NICHOLAS KAMM/TNS

WASHINGTON — He is facing high inflation, a potential recession and a domestic agenda languishing in the Senate. Last week the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion ruling, and this week upended his climate plans. A looming midterm elections look dire for his party, and his base is frustrated. Pressure is mounting on President Joe Biden to take action.

“The White House needs to move faster and do more on at least the executive actions that we’ve already outlined for them, that we’ve been in discussion with them on,” Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said in an interview. “It feels like the delays overwhelm the actual action.”

If only it were so easy, say those close to Biden, pointing to serious problems facing the president if he were to issue a flurry of executive orders in coming months. While such actions might satisfy his base, for a time, they are also likely to leave portions of it disappointed and won’t bring about the dramatic change some Democrats are seeking.

