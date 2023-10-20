 | Fri, Oct 20, 2023
Pressure to name Speaker devolves into death threats against Republicans

By

National News

October 20, 2023 - 3:39 PM

Visitors walk past the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 11, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was the thing that was supposed to make Rep. Jim Jordan the 56th speaker of the House.

An onslaught of pressure from the Republican Party base, allies predicted, would compel the GOP’s moderate and establishment members to support Jordan, a hero of the far-right, and help him secure the votes for the gavel.

But as the pressure campaign devolved this week into death threats against lawmakers and their families, something unexpected happened: Positions hardened, and a ragtag coalition of roughly 20 House Republicans rose up to deny Jordan the speakership.

