Private lander fails moonshot mission

A private U.S. company's lunar lander was destroyed as it reentered the Earth's atmosphere 10 days after launching.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. company’s failed moonshot ended with a fiery plunge over the South Pacific, officials confirmed Friday.

Astrobotic Technology said contact and then tracking was lost as its lunar lander reentered Earth’s atmosphere Thursday, 10 days after launching from Florida. It received confirmation Friday from U.S. Space Command that the spacecraft broke apart during its final moments, CEO John Thornton said.

A fuel leak shortly after liftoff had nixed any chance of a moon touchdown.

