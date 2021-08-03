 | Tue, Aug 03, 2021
Probe implicates New York governor in harassment claims

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is under increasing pressure to resign or face impeachment after a five-month investigation by the state's attorney general revealed he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers. Cuomo denies the charges.

August 3, 2021 - 2:37 PM

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is under fire after an investigation alleged he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. Photo by Don Pollard / TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — An investigation found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women in and out of state government and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers, New York’s attorney general announced Tuesday, hastening calls for the Democrat’s resignation or impeachment. 

The governor remained defiant, saying in a taped response to the findings that “the facts are much different than what has been portrayed” and that he “never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.”

The nearly five-month investigation found that Cuomo’s administration was a hostile work environment “rife with fear and intimidation.” The probe, led by two outside lawyers, involved interviews with 179 people including accusers, current and former administration employees and the governor himself.

