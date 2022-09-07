 | Wed, Sep 07, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Proud Boys extremist sentenced

Rioter came face-to-face with Sen. Chuck Schumer in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

By

National News

September 7, 2022 - 2:53 PM

An image from a police body camera shows Joshua Pruitt, right foreground, outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (From documents filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia)

A Maryland man affiliated with the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced on Monday to more than four years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol, where he encountered Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer as his armed security detail led the New York Democrat to safety.

Joshua Pruitt, 40, was one of the few Capitol rioters to come face-to-face with a member of Congress during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by a mob of Donald Trump supporters, according to federal prosecutors.

“One look at Pruitt, and the leader of Senator Schumer’s security detail immediately saw the threat and hustled the 70-year-old senator down a hallway, having to change their evacuation route on a dime,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexis Loeb wrote in a court filing ahead of Monday’s hearing.

Related
January 6, 2022
January 3, 2022
November 10, 2021
January 20, 2021
Most Popular