Menu Search Log in

Rainy weather scrubs SpaceX launch

Bad weather forced organizers to call off a planned SpaceX rocket launch Wednesday. The rocket will take a pair of astronauts to the International Space Station, NASA's first manned launch since retiring the space shuttles nine years ago.

By

National News

May 28, 2020 - 9:54 AM

The Space X Falcon 9 rocket carrying two astronauts in the Crew Dragon capsule sits on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Wednesday, as the countdown clock shows the time it was stopped because the launch was scrubbed due to weather. Photo by Joe Burbank / Orlando Sentinel / TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — With bad weather hovering over the Space Coast Wednesday, SpaceX and NASA had to postpone their return to space until the weekend.

The mission plans to take astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station, the first time in nine years that an American crew has taken off from American soil since the end of the space shuttle program nine years ago.

But weather for a crewed mission is a complicated cocktail of different components: How good the weather is at the launch site, at the area in the ocean where SpaceX’s booster lands back after liftoff, and, critically, at the potential sites where the crew might abort and splashdown in the case of an emergency mid-flight.

Related
May 27, 2020
April 30, 2020
April 7, 2020
April 2, 2020
Trending