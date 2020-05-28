Rainy weather scrubs SpaceX launch

ORLANDO, Fla. — With bad weather hovering over the Space Coast Wednesday, SpaceX and NASA had to postpone their return to space until the weekend.

The mission plans to take astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station, the first time in nine years that an American crew has taken off from American soil since the end of the space shuttle program nine years ago.

But weather for a crewed mission is a complicated cocktail of different components: How good the weather is at the launch site, at the area in the ocean where SpaceX’s booster lands back after liftoff, and, critically, at the potential sites where the crew might abort and splashdown in the case of an emergency mid-flight.