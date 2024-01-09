 | Tue, Jan 09, 2024
Ray Epps, a target of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories, gets probation

Right-wing media outlets amplified conspiracy theories Epps was an undercover government agent who helped incite the Capitol attack to entrap Trump supporters.

January 9, 2024 - 3:12 PM

Ray Epps, in the red Trump hat, center, gestures to others as people gather on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Afterward, right wing conspiracy theorists accused Epps of being an FBI plant to foster violence. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man targeted by right-wing conspiracy theories about the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced on Tuesday to a year of probation for joining the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by a mob of fellow Donald Trump supporters.

Ray Epps, a former Arizona resident who was driven into hiding by death threats, pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor charge. He received no jail time, and there were no restrictions placed on his travel during his probation, but he will have to serve 100 hours of community service.

He appeared remotely by video conference and wasn’t in the Washington, D.C., courtroom when Chief Judge James Boasberg sentenced him. Prosecutors had recommended a six-month term of imprisonment for Epps.

