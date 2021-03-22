Menu Search Log in

Rep. Tom Reed retiring amid claims of misconduct

Republican representative from New York was accused of rubbing a female lobbyist's back and unhooking her bra without consent. He said he will not run for re-election or any office next year. He also was rumored to be a potential candidate for New York governor.

March 22, 2021 - 8:51 AM

December 14, 2020 - Washington, DC, United States: U.S. Representative Tom Reed (R-NY) speaking at a press conference to introduce a bipartisan and bicameral COVID relief bill. (Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA/TNS)

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican from western New York who was accused last week of rubbing a female lobbyist’s back and unhooking her bra without her consent in 2017, apologized to the woman on Sunday and announced that he will not run for reelection next year.

Reed, 49, said in a statement that the incident involving then-lobbyist Nicolette Davis occurred “at a time in my life in which I was struggling.” He said he entered treatment that year and realized he was “powerless over alcohol.” 

Reed apologized to his wife and children, and to Davis, and said he planned “to dedicate my time and attention to making amends for my past actions.” 

