 | Mon, Nov 13, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Republicans seek to avoid shutdown in two-tier plan

House Speaker Mike Johnson wants to avoid a government shutdown by extending funding for some agencies and programs until Jan. 19, and continuing funding for others until Feb. 2. The unusual approach brought criticism.

By

National News

November 13, 2023 - 2:48 PM

Newly elected U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) delivers remarks with fellow Republicans on the East Front steps of the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 25, 2023. After a contentious nominating period that has seen four candidates over a three-week period, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) was voted in to succeed former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who was ousted on October 4 in a move led by a small group of conservative members of his own party. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled his proposal on Saturday to avoid a partial government shutdown by extending government funding for some agencies and programs until Jan. 19 and continuing funding for others until Feb. 2.

The approach is unusual for a stopgap spending bill. Usually, lawmakers extend funding until a certain date for all programs. Johnson decided to go with the combination approach, addressing concerns from GOP lawmakers seeking to avoid being presented with a massive spending bill just before the holidays.

“This two-step continuing resolution is a necessary bill to place House Republicans in the best position to fight for conservative victories,” Johnson said in a statement after speaking with GOP lawmakers in an afternoon conference call. “The bill will stop the absurd holiday-season omnibus tradition of massive, loaded up spending bills introduced right before the Christmas recess.”

Related
September 30, 2021
October 31, 2019
December 21, 2018
December 20, 2018
Most Popular