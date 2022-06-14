Researcher: Airline bookings dip, fares rising

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Airline fares have jumped 47% since January and remain higher than they were before the pandemic, which could be leading to a slowdown in the number of seats airlines can sell.

Bookings for flights within the United States fell 2.3% in May compared with April, research firm Adobe Digital Insights said Tuesday. The value of those sales rose 6%, however, to $8.3 billion, because of price increases.

Prices for U.S. flights in May were 30% higher than the same month in 2019 – the fourth straight month in which fares topped pre-pandemic levels. May prices were up 6% over April, according to Adobe, which based numbers on transactions at six of the largest 10 U.S. airlines.