 | Tue, Jun 14, 2022
Researcher: Airline bookings dip, fares rising

Airline officials say demand for travel is strong after two years of the pandemic. As for the prices, they say they need to raise fares to cover surging jet fuel prices.

June 14, 2022 - 3:20 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Airline fares have jumped 47% since January and remain higher than they were before the pandemic, which could be leading to a slowdown in the number of seats airlines can sell.

Bookings for flights within the United States fell 2.3% in May compared with April, research firm Adobe Digital Insights said Tuesday. The value of those sales rose 6%, however, to $8.3 billion, because of price increases.

Prices for U.S. flights in May were 30% higher than the same month in 2019 – the fourth straight month in which fares topped pre-pandemic levels. May prices were up 6% over April, according to Adobe, which based numbers on transactions at six of the largest 10 U.S. airlines.

