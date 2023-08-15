 | Tue, Aug 15, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Retail sales rose as consumers continue to spend freely

Americans increased purchases on food and fun last month, a sign that solid consumer spending is still powering the resilient U.S. economy.

By

National News

August 15, 2023 - 1:56 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans increased their purchases at retailers last month — for clothing, dining out, online goods and other areas — in a sign that solid consumer spending is still powering a resilient U.S. economy.

Retail sales rose a better-than-expected 0.7% in July from June, according to the Commerce Department’s report Tuesday. The gain followed a revised 0.3% gain the previous month, the government said.

Analysts noted that spending on Amazon Prime Day, the online juggernaut’s big two-day sales event that took place earlier last month, also helped boost online sales.

Related
February 15, 2023
October 14, 2022
November 16, 2021
June 17, 2020
Most Popular