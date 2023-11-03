Retail trade group expects slow holiday sales growth

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, expects shoppers will spend more this year than last year, but their spending pace will slow given all the economic uncertainty.

The group forecast Thursday that U.S. holiday sales will rise 3% to 4% for November through December, compared with a 5.4% growth of a year ago. Sales for the two-month period will increase to between $957.3 billion and $966.6 billion, the group predicted.

The pace is consistent with the average annual holiday increase of 3.6% from 2010 to pre-pandemic 2019. Americans ramped up spending during the pandemic, which accounted for some outsized sales numbers. For the holiday 2021 season, sales for the two-month period surged 12.7%.