 | Thu, Nov 02, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Retail trade group expects slow holiday sales growth

Shoppers are expected to spend more this year than last year, but their spending pace will slow.

By

National News

November 2, 2023 - 9:45 PM

Photo by Micheile Henderson/UNSPLASH

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, expects shoppers will spend more this year than last year, but their spending pace will slow given all the economic uncertainty.

The group forecast Thursday that U.S. holiday sales will rise 3% to 4% for November through December, compared with a 5.4% growth of a year ago. Sales for the two-month period will increase to between $957.3 billion and $966.6 billion, the group predicted.

The pace is consistent with the average annual holiday increase of 3.6% from 2010 to pre-pandemic 2019. Americans ramped up spending during the pandemic, which accounted for some outsized sales numbers. For the holiday 2021 season, sales for the two-month period surged 12.7%.

Related
January 14, 2022
November 26, 2021
November 29, 2019
November 15, 2018
Most Popular