 Thu, Aug 12, 2021
Rudy Giuliani must face voter fraud lawsuit

Dominion Voting sues for defamation, saying he falsely accused them of rigging the 2020 election.

August 12, 2021 - 11:02 AM

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani pictured July 26, 2021. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS)

NEW YORK — Rudy Giuliani must face the $1.3 billion defamation suit filed against him by the voting technology company he falsely accused of rigging the 2020 election to hurt his client Donald Trump, a federal judge ruled.

The lawsuit, by Dominion Voting Systems Inc., properly explained how Giuliani’s false claims posed a threat to the company’s financial health, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ruled Wednesday in Washington.

The decision deals a blow to a conspiracy theory still being pushed by high-profile Trump supporters, including many who back Republican efforts in dozens of states to pitch restrictive new voting laws.

