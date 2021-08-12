Rudy Giuliani must face voter fraud lawsuit

NEW YORK — Rudy Giuliani must face the $1.3 billion defamation suit filed against him by the voting technology company he falsely accused of rigging the 2020 election to hurt his client Donald Trump, a federal judge ruled.

The lawsuit, by Dominion Voting Systems Inc., properly explained how Giuliani’s false claims posed a threat to the company’s financial health, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ruled Wednesday in Washington.

The decision deals a blow to a conspiracy theory still being pushed by high-profile Trump supporters, including many who back Republican efforts in dozens of states to pitch restrictive new voting laws.