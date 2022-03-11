 | Fri, Mar 11, 2022
Ruling likely to kill challenge of Texas abortion ban

A Texas Supreme Court ruling Friday effectively ended any challenge of a new law banning all abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy.

By

National News

March 11, 2022 - 3:10 PM

Demonstrators march during the "Right To Life" rally on Jan. 15, 2022, in Dallas. The Catholic Pro-Life Community, Texans for Life Coalition, the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, and the Diocese of Fort Worth North hosted the Texas March for Life rally, where people gathered to instigate the overturning of Roe v. Wade. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images/TNS)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas abortion providers on Friday conceded a final blow to their best hope of stopping the nation’s most restrictive abortion law after a new ruling ended what little path forward the U.S. Supreme Court had left for clinics.

The decision by the Texas Supreme Court, which is entirely controlled by Republicans, spelled the coming end to a federal lawsuit that abortion clinics filed even before the restrictions took effect in September, but were then rejected at nearly every turn afterward.

“There is nothing left, this case is effectively over with respect to our challenge to the abortion ban,” said Marc Hearron, attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights, which led the challenge against the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8.

