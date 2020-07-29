Menu Search Log in

Russia rejects accusations of spreading virus disinformation

U.S. officials say Russian intelligence services use a trio of English-language websites to spread disinformation and exploit a crisis in America before the presidential election.

July 29, 2020 - 9:44 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials today rejected accusations that Moscow is spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., slamming them as “conspiracy theories” and a “persistent phobia.” 

U.S. officials told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Russian intelligence services were using a trio of English-language websites to spread disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, seeking to exploit a crisis that America is struggling to contain ahead of the presidential election in November. 

The three websites published about 150 articles about the pandemic response, including coverage aimed either at propping up Russia or denigrating the U.S. between late May and early July, one of the officials said. 

