Russia welcomes US proposal to extend nuclear treaty

Talks of limiting nuclear arms between the two countries had stalled under President Donald Trump. The treaty expires Feb. 5.

By

National News

January 22, 2021 - 4:37 PM

In this file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with the members of the Security Council via teleconference call, in Moscow. Photo by (Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin on Friday welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden’s proposal to extend the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between the two countries, which is set to expire in less than two weeks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia stands for extending the pact and is waiting to see the details of the U.S. proposal.

The White House said Thursday that Biden has proposed to Russia a five-year extension of the New START treaty. 

