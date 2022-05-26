 | Thu, May 26, 2022
Russian oligarchs may be able to buy their way out of sanctions to rebuild Ukraine

Western allies are considering a plan that would allow Russian oligarchs to buy their way out of sanctions and use the money to rebuild Ukraine.

The Russian envoy Boris Bondarev was critical of Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, seen here in 2020. (Sean Gallup/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

BERLIN (AP) — Western allies are considering whether to allow Russian oligarchs to buy their way out of sanctions and using the money to rebuild Ukraine, according to government officials familiar with the matter.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland proposed the idea at a G-7 finance ministers’ meeting in Germany last week.

Freeland raised the issue after oligarchs spoke to her about it, one official said. The Canadian minister knows some Russian oligarchs from her time as a journalist in Moscow.

