Ryan O’Neal, heartthrob actor in the 1970s, dies at 82

'Love means never having to say you're sorry' - from the 1970 tear-jerker, 'Love Story,' with Ali McGraw

December 8, 2023 - 4:49 PM

Presenters Ryan O'Neal and Ali MacGraw on stage at the 74th Annual Academy Awards at the New Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, Sunday, March 24, 2002. KRT Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan O’Neal, the heartthrob actor who went from a TV soap opera to an Oscar-nominated role in “Love Story” and delivered a wry performance opposite his charismatic 9-year-old daughter Tatum in “Paper Moon,” died Friday, his son said.

“My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us,” Patrick O’Neal, a Los Angeles sportscaster, posted on Instagram.

Ryan O’Neal was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012, a decade after he was first diagnosed with chronic leukemia. He was 82.

