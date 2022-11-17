 | Thu, Nov 17, 2022
Same-sex marriage legislation clears key Senate hurdle

A bill codifying gay marriage rights has passed the U.S. Senate and now goes to the House for consideration. The bill was drafted after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade over the summer.

November 17, 2022 - 1:48 PM

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., in September 2022. She is a chief negotiator on the same-sex marriage bill. Photo by (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages crossed a major Senate hurdle Wednesday, putting Congress on track to take the historic step of ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law.

Twelve Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward on the legislation, meaning a final vote could come as soon as this week, or later this month. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the bill ensuring the unions are legally recognized under the law is chance for the Senate to “live up to its highest ideals” and protect marriage equality for all people.

“It will make our country a better, fairer place to live,” Schumer said, noting that his own daughter and her wife are expecting a baby next year.

