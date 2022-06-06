 | Mon, Jun 06, 2022
Menu Search Log in

School shooting survivors to speak to Congress

A fourth-grader who survived the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting will testify Wednesday before Congress, as will parents of a slain student.

By

National News

June 6, 2022 - 2:16 PM

UVALDE, TEXAS - MAY 24: Law enforcement officers speak together outside of Robb Elementary School following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. According to reports, 19 students and 2 adults were killed, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Survivors of two horrific mass shootings in New York and Texas will appear before the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday to relate their experiences with gun violence.

The witnesses will include fourth grader Miah Cerrillo of Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two adults were gunned down at Robb Elementary School on May 24. Her harrowing story of having to cover herself in her friend’s blood in order to appear dead to the 18-year-old gunman has gripped lawmakers and Americans. 

Felix and Kimberly Rubio, parents of Lexi Rubio, a 10-year-old student at Robb Elementary School who was killed in the mass shooting, will also speak before lawmakers.

Related
June 2, 2022
May 30, 2022
May 25, 2022
May 24, 2022
Most Popular