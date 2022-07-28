 | Thu, Jul 28, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Schumer rallies Democrats over health care, climate deal

Sen. Joe Manchin makes a surprising reversal to support the domestic policy package, calling it a "win-win."

By

National News

July 28, 2022 - 1:56 PM

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) talks on the phone as he walks through the Senate subway on his way to a lunch meeting with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on June 14, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told fellow Senate Democrats on Thursday they now have an opportunity to achieve two “hugely important” priorities on health care and climate change, if they stick together and approve a deal he brokered with hold-out Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

Schumer spoke at a private meeting after the startling turnaround over an expansive agreement he and Manchin struck that had eluded them for months. The Democratic leader’s comments were relayed by a person familiar with the meeting at the Capitol complex and granted anonymity to discuss it.

Manchin called the $739 billion package a “win-win” that shouldn’t come as such a big surprise despite the long months of on-again, off-again talks. He bristled at suggestions he’d left his own party dangling when he refused to support an earlier, broader bill.

Related
July 20, 2022
July 20, 2022
July 15, 2022
July 11, 2022
Most Popular