ATLANTA — President Joe Biden visited the Atlanta headquarters of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday to thank public health workers racing to contain the coronavirus pandemic and declare that “science is back.”

As he showered CDC workers with gratitude and praise, Biden also warned that the COVID-19 outbreak could be a harbinger of what’s to come in an increasingly globalized society.

“I hope this is the beginning of the end of not paying attention to what’s going to come again and again and again. We can build all the walls we want, we’ve got the most powerful armies in the world,” he said. “But we cannot stop these viruses, other than being aware where they are and to move quickly on them when we find them.”