Scientists: Chemistry can convert methane into plastic

Methane is often an overlooked supervillain of the Earth’s greenhouse gases.

The greenhouse gas is generated by cattle poop, burps and farts and oil and natural gas operations. It’s less abundant than carbon dioxide, but far more powerful, pound for pound, at heating up the planet.

Of all the warming of the planet from man-made greenhouse gas emissions, a third comes from methane. That includes producing and transporting coal, natural gas and oil, says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.