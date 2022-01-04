 | Tue, Jan 04, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Scientists: Chemistry can convert methane into plastic

A team of scientists is looking into ways to break down methane gas into safer chemicals in order to keep it out of the atmosphere.

By

National News

January 4, 2022 - 8:55 AM

Iowa State University doctoral student Xiaopeng Liu, left, chemical engineering professor Yue Wu, right, and Purdue University’s Yang Xiao (center) are part of a team of researchers that worked on converting the greenhouse gas methane into chemicals. Photo by Christopher Gannon

Methane is often an overlooked supervillain of the Earth’s greenhouse gases.

The greenhouse gas is generated by cattle poop, burps and farts and oil and natural gas operations. It’s less abundant than carbon dioxide, but far more powerful, pound for pound, at heating up the planet.

Of all the warming of the planet from man-made greenhouse gas emissions, a third comes from methane. That includes  producing and transporting coal, natural gas and oil, says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Related
September 17, 2021
August 19, 2020
August 14, 2020
August 11, 2020
Most Popular