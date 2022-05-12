 | Thu, May 12, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Scientists grow plants in lunar dirt

Plants grew in soil from the moon that had been collected by Apollo astronauts. The next step is to do it on the surface of the moon.

By

National News

May 12, 2022 - 3:20 PM

All plants require adequate amounts of light once emergence occurs. Photo by PIXABAY.COM

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — For the first time, scientists have grown plants in soil from the moon collected by NASA’s Apollo astronauts.

Researchers had no idea if anything would sprout in the harsh moon dirt and wanted to see if it could be used to grow food by the next generation of lunar explorers. The results stunned them.

“Holy cow. Plants actually grow in lunar stuff. Are you kidding me?” said Robert Ferl of the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.

Related
February 12, 2020
July 19, 2019
July 18, 2019
July 11, 2019
Most Popular