Scott Atlas, Trump’s controversial adviser, resigns

Radiologist who pushed science-defying advice about COVID-19, resigns from the White House coronavirus task force.

By

National News

December 1, 2020 - 9:25 AM

Dr. Scott Atlas, advisor to President Donald Trump, delivers an update on the nation's coronavirus testing strategy in the Rose Garden of the White House on Sept. 28, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Atlas apologized Sunday after appearing on Russian state TV. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/TNS)

Dr. Scott Atlas, a radiologist who gained President Donald Trump’s ear by pushing science-defying advice about COVID-19, has resigned from the White House coronavirus task force, according to an administration official familiar with the matter.

Atlas submitted a resignation letter to Trump on Monday, the official told the New York Daily News, capping off a four-month tenure at the White House that was marred by controversy.

Despite having no experience in infectious disease prevention, Atlas emerged as one of Trump’s closest advisers on the COVID-19 pandemic, as Dr. Anthony Fauci and other seasoned experts were sidelined.

