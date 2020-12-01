Scott Atlas, Trump’s controversial adviser, resigns

Dr. Scott Atlas, a radiologist who gained President Donald Trump’s ear by pushing science-defying advice about COVID-19, has resigned from the White House coronavirus task force, according to an administration official familiar with the matter.
Atlas submitted a resignation letter to Trump on Monday, the official told the New York Daily News, capping off a four-month tenure at the White House that was marred by controversy.
Despite having no experience in infectious disease prevention, Atlas emerged as one of Trump’s closest advisers on the COVID-19 pandemic, as Dr. Anthony Fauci and other seasoned experts were sidelined.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives