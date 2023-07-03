 | Mon, Jul 03, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Search is on for Baltimore gunmen

A holiday weekend block party turned deadly in Baltimore as two people were killed and 28 others injured in a shooting. Police suspect more than one person opened fire during the altercation.

By

National News

July 3, 2023 - 2:19 PM

ATF officers join Baltimore City police searching for evidence around Gretna Court, in the aftermath of 30 people being shot at Brooklyn Homes block party early Sunday morning. Photo by Amy Davis/The Baltimore Sun/TNS

BALTIMORE (AP) — More than one person is suspected of opening fire during a holiday weekend block party in Baltimore that killed two people and wounded 28 others, many of them under 18, police said Monday.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting early Sunday remained under investigation after police spent hours combing a massive crime scene in the Brooklyn Homes area in the southern part of the city. Richard Worley, Baltimore’s acting police commissioner, told reporters there were a total of 30 victims, with more than a dozen believed to be minors.

No arrests had been made by early Monday. Worley said it wasn’t clear if the shooting was targeted or random, but he said police believe there were multiple shooters.

Related
July 22, 2021
August 27, 2020
September 3, 2019
May 22, 2018
Most Popular