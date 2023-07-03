Search is on for Baltimore gunmen

BALTIMORE (AP) — More than one person is suspected of opening fire during a holiday weekend block party in Baltimore that killed two people and wounded 28 others, many of them under 18, police said Monday.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting early Sunday remained under investigation after police spent hours combing a massive crime scene in the Brooklyn Homes area in the southern part of the city. Richard Worley, Baltimore’s acting police commissioner, told reporters there were a total of 30 victims, with more than a dozen believed to be minors.

No arrests had been made by early Monday. Worley said it wasn’t clear if the shooting was targeted or random, but he said police believe there were multiple shooters.