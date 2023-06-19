 | Mon, Jun 19, 2023
Search is underway for missing submersible at Titanic wreckage site

The U.S. Coast Guard told BBC News that a search was underway Monday off the coast of Newfoundland. OceanGate Expeditions confirmed it owned the missing vessel.

June 19, 2023 - 3:41 PM

A search is underway for a missing submersible that carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic, according to media reports.

“We are exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely,” the company said in a statement to BBC News. “Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families.”

