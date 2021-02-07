Senate impeachment trial starts Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arguments begin Tuesday in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on allegations that he incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

A look at five key questions about what to expect when senators hear the case against the former president in the very chamber that was besieged by insurrectionists :

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. Photo by (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images/TNS)

