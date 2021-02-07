Menu Search Log in

Senate impeachment trial starts Tuesday

5 key questions answered

February 7, 2021 - 10:16 AM

Congress staffers barricade themselves after Trump supporters stormed inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo by (Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arguments begin Tuesday in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on allegations that he incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. 

A look at five key questions about what to expect when senators hear the case against the former president in the very chamber that was besieged by insurrectionists :

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. Photo by (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images/TNS)

