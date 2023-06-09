 | Fri, Jun 09, 2023
Senate looks at climate change with farming and spending

Whitehouse noted that federal programs “that protect growers and stabilize the agricultural economy move the costs of damaging weather to the federal government.”

June 9, 2023 - 2:57 PM

An aerial view from a drone shows John Duffy planting corn on a farm he farms with his father on April 23, 2020, near Dwight, Ill. Photo by GETTY IMAGES/SCOTT OLSON/KANSAS REFLECTOR

WASHINGTON — U.S. senators on the Budget Committee dug into the impacts of climate change on farming during a Wednesday hearing, raising concerns about what the next few decades hold for food production and the way of life.

But Republicans and representatives of farm groups pushed back against increased government regulation. Brent Johnson, president of the Iowa Farm Bureau and a fifth-generation farmer, said farmers tend to respond better to incentives for new programs, rather than penalties.

“I think progress is always made better with carrots instead of sticks,” Johnson said. “Voluntary, incentive-based programs have made a lot of positive progress in agriculture in the entire history of the industry.”

