Senate opens hearings on Supreme Court candidate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first full day of questions for Supreme Court nominee Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson delved quickly into some of the big ones, a grueling marathon of debate around President Joe Biden’s historic pick.

What is the judge’s “judicial philosophy”? What are her views on “court packing,” the idea of adding more justices to the court?

And what’s her response to claims by Republican Sen. Josh Hawley that she has been too lenient in sentencing child pornography offenders and is generally soft on crime?