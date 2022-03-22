 | Tue, Mar 22, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Senate opens hearings on Supreme Court candidate

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson talked about her judicial philosophy and her views on adding more justices to the court. She also responded to claims that she's been too lenient in sentencing child pornography offenders.

By

National News

March 22, 2022 - 2:25 PM

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Monday, March 21, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first full day of questions for Supreme Court nominee Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson delved quickly into some of the big ones, a grueling marathon of debate around President Joe Biden’s historic pick.

What is the judge’s “judicial philosophy”? What are her views on “court packing,” the idea of adding more justices to the court?

And what’s her response to claims by Republican Sen. Josh Hawley that she has been too lenient in sentencing child pornography offenders and is generally soft on crime?

Related
March 3, 2022
February 25, 2022
February 13, 2022
January 28, 2022
Most Popular