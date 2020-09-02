Senate to vote on ‘skinny’ coronavirus stimulus bill after Labor Day

Senate Republicans hope to vote next week on a so-called “skinny” coronavirus stimulus package even as the gap between the White House and Democrats remains as wide as ever.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., a close ally of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, said the GOP wants to move quickly after Labor Day on a spending package worth about $1 trillion to aid hard-pressed Americans.

“That’s the goal,” Barrasso told PBS Newshour Tuesday.