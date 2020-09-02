Menu Search Log in

Senate to vote on ‘skinny’ coronavirus stimulus bill after Labor Day

Republicans want to vote on a smaller stimulus package which is unlikely to attract any Democratic support. Some GOP senators don't want to approve any plan.

By

National News

September 2, 2020 - 9:39 AM

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell R-KY removes his face mask to speak to the media, after a Republican policy luncheon at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on June 9, 2020. Photo by (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Senate Republicans hope to vote next week on a so-called “skinny” coronavirus stimulus package even as the gap between the White House and Democrats remains as wide as ever.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., a close ally of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, said the GOP wants to move quickly after Labor Day on a spending package worth about $1 trillion to aid hard-pressed Americans.

“That’s the goal,” Barrasso told PBS Newshour Tuesday.

