 | Mon, Aug 09, 2021
Senators push infrastructure closer to finish

A $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package overcame a Senate hurdle, pushing it closer to passage despite a few holdouts.

August 9, 2021 - 8:57 AM

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-NY) arrives at the US Capitol as negotiations continue on a bipartisan infrastructure bill in Washington, DC, on August 8, 2021. A huge infrastructure bill deemed historic by US President Joe Biden passed a key procedural hurdle the day before, with enough Republican senators joining Democrats to make its final passage in the upper chamber appear nearly certain. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators hoisted the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package over another hurdle late Sunday, a coalition of Democrats and Republicans pushing it closer to passage despite a few holdouts trying to derail one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities.

The rare bipartisan momentum was holding steady, a reflection of the bill’s popularity and the eagerness of senators to show voters back home they can deliver. One of the biggest investments of its kind in years, the package promises to unleash billions of dollars to upgrade roads, bridges, broadband internet, water pipes and other public works systems undergirding the nation. 

Senators easily overcame another 60-vote hurdle on a vote of 68-29. Final votes could drag into early Tuesday as a single GOP senator, Tennessee’s Bill Hagerty, refused to relent on the mandatory debate time.

