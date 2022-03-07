 | Mon, Mar 07, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Senators seek ban on Russian oil imports

U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall want an embargo on Russian oil and to expand domestic oil and natural gas production. Moran shared his concern over Russia's assault on a nuclear power facility in Ukraine.

By

National News

March 7, 2022 - 3:29 PM

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, left, speaking Friday about Russia invasion of Ukraine during a news conference with KBI Director Kirk Thompson and Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The U.S. senators from Kansas endorsed an embargo on importation of Russian oil and the adoption of federal policy expanding domestic production of oil and natural gas to moderate the rising cost of energy for American consumers.

Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, both Republicans, said the action was warranted amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Moran voiced concern Russia’s brazen assault on a nuclear power facility in Ukraine suggested international sanctions might be insufficient to deter President Vladimir Putin from widening the conflict.

Moran said it made no sense to continue purchasing oil or oil products from Russia — 700,000 barrels a day, or less than 10% of U.S. petroleum imports — when additional U.S. troops were being assigned to Europe in defense of NATO countries.

Related
March 5, 2022
March 2, 2022
February 27, 2022
February 24, 2022
Most Popular