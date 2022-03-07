Senators seek ban on Russian oil imports

TOPEKA — The U.S. senators from Kansas endorsed an embargo on importation of Russian oil and the adoption of federal policy expanding domestic production of oil and natural gas to moderate the rising cost of energy for American consumers.

Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, both Republicans, said the action was warranted amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Moran voiced concern Russia’s brazen assault on a nuclear power facility in Ukraine suggested international sanctions might be insufficient to deter President Vladimir Putin from widening the conflict.

Moran said it made no sense to continue purchasing oil or oil products from Russia — 700,000 barrels a day, or less than 10% of U.S. petroleum imports — when additional U.S. troops were being assigned to Europe in defense of NATO countries.